Zacks: Analysts Expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $269.26 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $997.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Extreme Networks stock remained flat at $$11.42 during midday trading on Friday. 20,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,046. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 361,180 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

