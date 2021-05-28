Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post sales of $47.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the highest is $47.90 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $196.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $178.35 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $500.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.