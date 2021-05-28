Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.78 to $22.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $175.77 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

