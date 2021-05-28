Zacks: Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.42). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

MTEM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at $92,929,402.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

