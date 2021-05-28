Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OESX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

