Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OESX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.
Shares of OESX stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.
