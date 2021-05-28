Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $15.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.02 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $65.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.63 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $5.47. 64,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.00 million, a PE ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

