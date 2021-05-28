Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.23. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,623. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.