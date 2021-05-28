Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $6.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $6.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.38 and the lowest is $5.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,525%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $24.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.12 to $26.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,365.60 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,441.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,413.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.