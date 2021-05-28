Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce sales of $706.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.85 million to $732.40 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $496.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,570. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

