Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $3.82. Amgen posted earnings of $4.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.34 to $19.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.93. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Amgen by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 44,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

