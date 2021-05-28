Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

CRBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 169,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,984. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

