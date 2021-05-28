Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,524. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.