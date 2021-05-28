Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($9.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 121,888 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

