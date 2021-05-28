Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Billion

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report sales of $5.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.39 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

