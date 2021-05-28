Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.