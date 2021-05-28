Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,094,900 shares of company stock worth $10,905,290 and have sold 4,309 shares worth $52,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 385,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.