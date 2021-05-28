Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. 135,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. TriMas has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,438. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

