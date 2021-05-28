Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Aegon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.