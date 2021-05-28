Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Hold

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

