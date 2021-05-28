Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,802. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.