Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.