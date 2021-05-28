Zacks Investment Research Lowers CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Sell

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get CV Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.69.

Shares of CVSI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CV Sciences (CVSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.