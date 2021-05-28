Zacks Investment Research Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of FWONK opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

