Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

