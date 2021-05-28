Zacks Investment Research Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Workiva stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,534 shares of company stock worth $12,578,183. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $46,396,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

