Zcoin (XZC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,068.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.68 or 0.06913696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $683.85 or 0.01895978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00486868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00191501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.76 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00471905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00439849 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

