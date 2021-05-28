Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $965,487.53 and approximately $15,305.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $996.63 or 0.02604754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00970197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.30 or 0.09548158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093347 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

