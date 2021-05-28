ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,366.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $38,366.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00329863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00184829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.