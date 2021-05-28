Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,379,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.20. 1,946,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.