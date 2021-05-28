Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Gap Up to $42.33

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.33, but opened at $43.75. Zumiez shares last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 2,802 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,052.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

