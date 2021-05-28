Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,227,000 after purchasing an additional 170,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 360,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

