Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $215,000 Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $85.19 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

