Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,043 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $24,458,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.