Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,095 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGO shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

