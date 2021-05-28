Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 769 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $940,480 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.