Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.70. Zynex shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,828 shares traded.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $542.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

