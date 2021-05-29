-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.06. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

