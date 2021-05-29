-$0.02 EPS Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

