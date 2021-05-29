-$0.04 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.08). Twin Disc posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

