-$0.05 EPS Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORBC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 615,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.56. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

