$0.39 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 2,727,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,988. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

