$0.46 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

TTGT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.