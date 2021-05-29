$0.53 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

