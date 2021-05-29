$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $451,216. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

