$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

