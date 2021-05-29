$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. 200,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

