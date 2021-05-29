$0.85 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.73. 1,021,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.