$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,783. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MYR Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $87.04 on Monday. MYR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $87.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

