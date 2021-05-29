-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 358,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,635. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

