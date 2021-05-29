$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $101.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accuray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 887,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $397.29 million, a PE ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

